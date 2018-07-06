Sharks' Chris Tierney: Elects salary arbitration
Tierney submitted his request for salary arbitration Thursday.
Tierney was an important depth scorer for San Jose in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (17), assists (23) and shots on net (118) while averaging 16:00 of ice time in 82 contests. The fact that he's decided to file for salary arbitration should come as no surprise to the Sharks, as he's due for a substantial pay raise after taking home just $735,000 on a one-year deal last season.
