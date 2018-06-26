Tierney received a qualifying offer from the Sharks on Monday.

San Jose issued a "show me" contract to Tierney last July, with the third-line grinder ultimately settling for a one-year, $735,000 deal. The Ontario native would finish with a career-high 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) over 82 games, so it's no surprise that he was tendered a qualifying offer to likely remain in the Bay Area.