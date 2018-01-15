Tierney garnered an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

The point was his fifth in as many games, and with 17 on the season, Tierney is on pace to eclipse his career-high (23). The fourth-year NHLer remains an integral member of the Sharks, but his fantasy upside remains limited for now.

