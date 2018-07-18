Tierney signed a two-year, $5.875 million contract with the Sharks on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

After originally filing for salary arbitration a couple weeks ago, Tierney and the Sharks were finally able to settle on a number. Tierney is coming off a career season in San Jose, setting career highs in goals with 17 and assists with 23. Tierney will now be making nearly four times what his salary was in 2017-18 as a key offensive weapon off the bench for the Sharks.