Sharks' Chris Tierney: Nabs two assists
Tierney dished out a pair of helpers -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's win over the Ducks.
Tierney had been held off the scoresheet in three straight games, but he got back on track in a commanding 6-2 victory over the Ducks. The 23-year-old has quietly been a decent fantasy center this season, racking up 11 goals and 21 points in 46 games. Tierney sees power-play time and produces steadily enough to warrant a look in some deep leagues.
More News
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Strong stretch continues in 4-1 win•
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Grabs helper in victory•
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Collects two points•
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Scores against Panthers•
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Strikes twice against Vancouver•
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Two points in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...