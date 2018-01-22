Tierney dished out a pair of helpers -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's win over the Ducks.

Tierney had been held off the scoresheet in three straight games, but he got back on track in a commanding 6-2 victory over the Ducks. The 23-year-old has quietly been a decent fantasy center this season, racking up 11 goals and 21 points in 46 games. Tierney sees power-play time and produces steadily enough to warrant a look in some deep leagues.