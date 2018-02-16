Sharks' Chris Tierney: Notches two points in victory
Tierney scored his 14th goal of the season and had an assist in Thursday's win over Vancouver.
Tierney has been a great third-line center this season, racking up 14 goals and 28 points in 58 games. The 23-year-old is locked into a depth role, but he's still one of the better bottom-six scorers in the league. Tierney now has five points in his last seven games and is valuable in some deep leagues.
More News
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Nabs two assists•
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Strong stretch continues in 4-1 win•
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Grabs helper in victory•
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Collects two points•
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Scores against Panthers•
-
Sharks' Chris Tierney: Strikes twice against Vancouver•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...