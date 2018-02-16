Tierney scored his 14th goal of the season and had an assist in Thursday's win over Vancouver.

Tierney has been a great third-line center this season, racking up 14 goals and 28 points in 58 games. The 23-year-old is locked into a depth role, but he's still one of the better bottom-six scorers in the league. Tierney now has five points in his last seven games and is valuable in some deep leagues.

