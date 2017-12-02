Sharks' Chris Tierney: Scores against Panthers
Tierney scored the game-winning goal during Friday's 2-1 victory over Florida.
This was the third goal in four games for Tierney, and he's now up to seven tallies and 10 points through 24 games this season. While the 23-year-old center is on pace for a career-best offensive campaign, he's still unlikely to provide viable numbers for the majority of fantasy settings. It will probably take a promotion into a top-six role or power-play time for Tierney to warrant attention in most formats.
