Tierney picked up an assist in Monday's 8-1 dismantling of the Kings.

When your team racks up eight goals, it's hard not to tally at least a point. With his helper, the center ended a six-game pointless streak; however, he remains stuck in a 16-game goal drought. The Ontario native is locked into a bottom-six role, but can still provide some mid-range fantasy value -- especially considering his inclusion on the power play.