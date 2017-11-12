Tierney scored shorthanded and later scored on a penalty shot in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

It was certainly an unusual night in San Jose, as the Sharks scored three times shorthanded and Tierney was awarded a penalty shot late in the game on a play that didn't seem like it even warranted a two-minute penalty. Tierney will take it, however, as he's now up to four goals and seven points in 15 contests. The third-liner has a strong enough shot that he's valuable in some deeper formats, but his lack of power-play time and previous career high of 23 points make him one to avoid in most fantasy settings.