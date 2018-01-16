Tierney recorded a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating through 17:40 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

Tierney has now collected three goals, three assists and 16 shots through his past six contests. He's locked into a supporting role for the Sharks, and is firmly behind Joe Thornton and Logan Couture up the middle. However, he's currently clicking with Joonas Donskoi and Mikkel Boedker on the third line and skating with the No. 2 power-play unit, so Tierney does offer modest value in deeper fantasy settings. Still, expectations should remain in check.