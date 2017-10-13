Tierney contributed a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

The third line of Tierney, Timo Meier and Joonas Donskoi was instrumental in San Jose's first win of the season. Each member of the trio contributed two points despite skating fewer than 13 minutes apiece. Tierney's first-period goal gave his team a 2-1 lead while his second-period assist set up Meier's game-winner.