The Senators traded Jaros to the Sharks in exchange for Jack Kopacka and 2022 seventh-round pick Wednesday.

Jaros has yet to crack the Senators' lineup this season, but he drew into 13 games with Ottawa in 2019-20, picking up three assists while posting a minus-2 rating. The 24-year-old blueliner will likely either end up on the taxi squad or join the Sharks' AHL affiliate once he arrives in San Jose.