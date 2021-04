Jaros produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Jaros earned the secondary helper on Dylan Gambrell's tally in the first period. The assist was Jaros' first point in three games as a Shark. The 25-year-old defenseman is likely to stay in the lineup until Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) can return to action. Jaros has seen only limited usage on the third pairing, so he can be avoided in fantasy.