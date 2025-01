Ceci scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Ceci played hero with the game-winning goal with 25 seconds left in the third period. He fired a one-timer from a step inside the blue line that hit Jacob Markstrom's glove and trickled into the net. Ceci now has 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 73 blocks, 46 shots and 43 hits in 42 games this season.