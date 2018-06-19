Donaghey was packaged off to San Jose -- along with Mike Hoffman and a 2020 fifth-round pick -- in a trade for Mikkel Boedker, Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round selection.

For the second time in his career, Donaghey was a piece in a substantial trade, having been included in the blockbuster move that brought Dion Phaneuf to Ottawa back in February of 2016. The QMJHL product is clearly a coveted asset, however, he has yet to make an appearance in the NHL. In fact, the 22-year-old only has one AHL game under his belt, as he spent the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with ECHL Brampton -- for which he tallied nine goals and seven helpers. It seems unlikely Donaghey will be making a significant fantasy impact for at least another season or two.