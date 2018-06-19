Sharks' Cody Donaghey: Moved again
Donaghey was packaged off to San Jose -- along with Mike Hoffman and a 2020 fifth-round pick -- in a trade for Mikkel Boedker, Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round selection.
For the second time in his career, Donaghey was a piece in a substantial trade, having been included in the blockbuster move that brought Dion Phaneuf to Ottawa back in February of 2016. The QMJHL product is clearly a coveted asset, however, he has yet to make an appearance in the NHL. In fact, the 22-year-old only has one AHL game under his belt, as he spent the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with ECHL Brampton -- for which he tallied nine goals and seven helpers. It seems unlikely Donaghey will be making a significant fantasy impact for at least another season or two.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...