McKinney scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Michigan's 7-1 win over Penn State on Friday.

McKinney is up to nine points over 13 games in his freshman year of college. The 18-year-old, a second-round pick of the Sharks in 2025, is settling in just fine with the Wolverines. He'll likely have a chance to play deep into the season, as Michigan has been one of the best teams in college this year with an 11-2-0 record.