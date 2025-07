White inked a one-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Tuesday.

White spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the Barracuda, notching 12 goals and 13 assists in 48 regular-season games for the minor-league club. The 28-year-old center did play in three NHL games for San Jose last year, but he figures to be a fringe roster player again during the upcoming season.