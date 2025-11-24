Graf scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Graf provided some insurance with 1:07 left in the contest. The 23-year-old has a goal and three helpers over his last four outings. He continues to see steady ice time in a third-line role, and he's starting to get some power-play time in addition to his role on the penalty kill. Graf is at three goals, 10 points, 18 shots on net, 19 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 22 appearances. He's on a pace that could have him challenge for 40 points over a full season, so he should have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.