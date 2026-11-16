Graf scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Graf has a goal and an assist over his last two games to bounce back from a 10-game dry spell. Much of the slump was spent in the bottom six -- he's been back on the second line lately. The 24-year-old is a versatile player who can move around the lineup to give head coach Ryan Warsofsky different looks. Graf is at five points, 24 shots on net, 25 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances this season, production that won't justify a roster spot in most fantasy formats.