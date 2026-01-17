Graf scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Graf has scored in three straight games and has three goals and two assists during a four-game streak. The 23-year-old forward is doing that despite being back on the third line for the bulk of that stretch. The versatile winger is up to 14 goals, 27 points, 54 shots on net, 47 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 46 appearances. He's emerging as a glue guy who can chip in plenty of support scoring from anywhere in the lineup.