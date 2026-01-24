Graf logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM and two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Graf had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, but he has a four-game point streak before that. The 23-year-old winger is up to 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), 57 shots on net, 54 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 49 outings. He picked up his first power-play point of the campaign Friday, and he's also back on the top line, giving Graf plenty of appeal for fantasy managers.