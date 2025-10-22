Graf had a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Graf cracked the scoresheet for the first time this season and did it in style, notching his first multi-point effort of the campaign as well. Graf's playing time might continue to receive a boost due to his role in the penalty-killing unit, but as a bottom-six forward in a struggling offense, he's not expected to have a ton of fantasy upside in most formats.