Graf notched two assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Graf helped out on first-period tallies by linemates Adam Gaudette and Ty Dellandrea. With a goal and five helpers over his last eight games, Graf has carved out a decent role as a depth scorer in a middle-six spot. He's seen more defensive usage this season while only playing occasionally on the power play. The 23-year-old is up to nine points, 15 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 20 appearances.