Graf logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

Graf had gone 11 games without a helper, though he had four goals in that span. The 23-year-old has gotten more looks in the top six recently, emerging as an all-situations forward on this young Sharks team. Graf is up to 15 points, 33 shots on net, 34 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 32 appearances. He's already surpassed the 11 points he had in 33 outings a year ago, and a season around the 30-point mark is in play if he stays healthy.