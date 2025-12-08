Graf scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Graf sparked San Jose's offense early as he scored just 33 seconds into Sunday's big win. The 23-year-old winger is up to five goals, 12 points and 27 shots on net through 29 games this season. Graf has a two-game goal streak going and has already set a new career high in points, surpassing his total of 11 points in 33 games a year ago. He's currently skating on San Jose's top line alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, and Graf will carry increased fantasy appeal as long as he occupies that role.