default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Graf scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Graf sparked San Jose's offense early as he scored just 33 seconds into Sunday's big win. The 23-year-old winger is up to five goals, 12 points and 27 shots on net through 29 games this season. Graf has a two-game goal streak going and has already set a new career high in points, surpassing his total of 11 points in 33 games a year ago. He's currently skating on San Jose's top line alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, and Graf will carry increased fantasy appeal as long as he occupies that role.

More News