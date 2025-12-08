Graf scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Graf sparked San Jose's offense early as he scored just 33 seconds into Sunday's big win. With the twine finder, the 23-year-old winger is up to five goals, 12 points and 27 shots on net through 29 games this season. With back-to-back games with a goal, Graf set a new career high in points, surpassing his total of 11 through 33 games a year ago. By setting a new career high in four fewer games, his improvement has been noticed as he has moved up to San Jose's top line to play alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Graf is a developing option in deep fantasy leagues that has point-scoring upside if he remains on the Sharks' top line.