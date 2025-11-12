Graf scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Graf went hard to the net and corralled a Macklin Celebrini pass, deking around Filip Gustavsson before potting the game-winner on a backhand shot. With a goal and two helpers over his last four games, Graf is showing a little more potential on offense. The 23-year-old's defensive skills and versatility have been his hallmarks this year, allowing him to maintain a fairly steady third-line role. He's at two goals, six points (two shorthanded), 11 shots on net, 17 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 16 appearances. He may be worth a look for fantasy managers in deeper formats.