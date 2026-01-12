Graf scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Graf ended a six-game goal drought with his first-period tally. He spent much of December in a top-six role, but his recent slowdown on offense has seen him slip back to the third line and off the power play. The versatile forward is up to 12 goals, 24 points, 48 shots on net, 46 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 44 appearances. He's able to fill a lot of different roles, so don't be surprised to see Graf move up to the top six again the next time the Sharks undergo a major line shuffle.