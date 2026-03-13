Graf scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Graf has two goals and three assists over six outings in March. This tally was likely a little more special for the Massachusetts native, as it came against his childhood team. The 23-year-old has racked up 17 goals, 36 points (three shorthanded, one on the power play), 86 shots on net, 68 hits and 42 blocked shots over 62 outings this season, his first full NHL campaign.