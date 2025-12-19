Graf scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Graf continues to prove himself as a scorer -- he has five goals and three assists over his last seven games. He's continued to find success alongside Macklin Celebrini even with Will Smith (undisclosed) out of the lineup. Graf is up to eight goals, 18 points, 38 shots on net, 34 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through a career-high 34 contests. At this point, Graf needs to be considered in most fantasy formats as long as he's on the top line.