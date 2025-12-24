Graf scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Graf has four goals over his last three outings, and he's earned seven points during a five-game point streak. For the season, the 23-year-old forward is up to 10 goals, 20 points, 41 shots on net, 35 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. His steady all-around play has earned him a top-six role, and it doesn't look like he'll be letting that go any time soon.