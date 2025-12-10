Graf scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Graf has scored in three straight games, and his recent offense has been a product of his move up to the top line. The 23-year-old winger is seeing time in all situations, though his power-play usage has remained limited to the second unit. For the season, he's at six goals, a career-high 13 points, 29 shots on net, 30 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances. Graf's worth a look in fantasy for as long as he's playing alongside Macklin Celebrini at even strength.