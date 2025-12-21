Graf scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Graf continues to excel -- he's earned six goals and three assists over his last eight games. His tally put the Sharks ahead 2-1 in the third period, but the Kraken responded with a pair of goals within the next four minutes. Graf is up to nine goals, 19 points, 40 shots on net, 34 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 35 appearances. He's here to stay in the NHL, and as long as he's getting top-six minutes, he has the tools to help fantasy managers.