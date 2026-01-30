Graf scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Graf gave the Sharks a quick lead just 26 seconds into the game. The 23-year-old is back on the top line, and he has a goal and two assists over his last three outings. He's been fairly productive anywhere he plays, but a gig alongside Macklin Celebrini elevates Graf's fantasy standing significantly. For the season, Graf has 15 goals, 30 points, 61 shots on net, 55 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 51 appearances.