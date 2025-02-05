Graf scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Graf returned from a stint with AHL San Jose and slotted into a middle-six role. He logged 17:37 of ice time and came away with his first career NHL goal in this contest after tying the game at 2-2 in the second period. The 22-year-old is up to three points, nine shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating across 11 appearances with the Sharks. Graf should be able to stick around while the Sharks are dealing with multiple injuries to forwards, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him reassigned to the farm team during the 4 Nations Face-Off break.