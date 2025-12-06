Graf scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Graf ended a five-game point drought with the effort. While the results haven't been there recently, he has found himself seeing steady ice time with 17-plus minutes in six of the last seven games. The 23-year-old is up to four goals, 11 points, 25 shots on net, 28 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 28 appearances. Graf won't carry a fantasy team with offense, but he can help managers in deeper formats who need some category coverage.