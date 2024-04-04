Graf signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Thursday. The contract will begin immediately for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.

Graf recently finished his junior season at Quinnipiac University, leading the team in scoring with 22 goals and 49 points through 34 contests. The 21-year-old forward was named a Hobey Baker Top-10 finalist for a second straight campaign this year. Graf is expected to join the Sharks immediately, and he could see top-six usage for the rebuilding team over the final two weeks of the season.