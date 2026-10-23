Graf had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Graf scored a shorthanded goal at the 12-minute mark of the second frame that ultimately stood as the winner. He stripped the Sens player in the defensive zone and began a rush up the ice before dropping the puck to a teammate. Graf drove the net and tapped a return pass into an open net. The winger has struggled to score this year after putting up a strong 46 points in 81 games last season. Graf is getting a chance at center right now with Alexander Wennberg (upper body) week-to-week with injury. Maybe this is the start of a whole new role for the young player.