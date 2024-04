Graf is set to make his NHL debut Saturday versus St. Louis, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Graf signed a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Thursday after scoring 22 goals and 49 points in 34 NCAA contests with Quinnipiac University. The 21-year-old wasn't drafted, but his development at the college level makes him an exciting prospect for the Sharks. Graf is projected to serve on the second line alongside Luke Kunin and William Eklund versus the Blues.