Roberts scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Colorado College's 4-3 loss to the University of Nebraska Omaha on Friday.

Roberts is in his first year of college after posting 36 points in 66 WHL regular-season games with Vancouver last year. The 19-year-old defenseman is a Sharks prospect, taken 131st overall in 2024. Roberts primarily needs to work on his defense -- he made gains in that area last year, and in addition to five points through seven games this year, he's added a plus-2 rating. That said, he is unlikely to be a big contributor on offense in the professional ranks.