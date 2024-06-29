Roberts was the 131st overall pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A first-round draft pick (No. 11 overall) by Vancouver in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft, Roberts remains a work in progress. He skates well and makes a solid first pass, but that hasn't translated into much offense for the Giants thus far, as Roberts has just 10 goals and 39 points in 129 CHL games. The biggest flaw in Roberts' game is his man-on-man defending in his own zone. He's very inconsistent in that area. The good news is that Roberts is one of the younger players in the draft, having just turned 18 years of age in early June. He'll have plenty of time to attempt to iron out the deficiencies in his game.