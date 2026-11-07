Roberts scored a goal and added an assist in Colorado College's 4-2 win over Lindenwood University on Friday.

Roberts has two goals and two helpers over nine games this season. That has him on a similar pace to last year, when he logged 11 points over 29 outings as a freshman. The Sharks prospect, a fifth-round pick in 2024, will likely have a long road to the NHL, if he makes it at all. He doesn't have great offense, but his plus-7 rating this year suggests he has made improvements on defense compared to last year, when he went minus-2.