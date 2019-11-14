Sharks' Dalton Prout: Back from conditioning stint
The Sharks recalled Prout from AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Prout could retake the ice with the Sharks as soon as Thursday versus the Ducks after recording an assist over two games with the Barracuda. Regardless of his status Thursday, Prout hasn't tallied more than nine points over the course of an NHL season, leaving the veteran off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.
