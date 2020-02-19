Play

The Sharks sent Prout (upper body) to AHL San Jose on a conditioning assignment Wednesday.

Prout has been sidelined for over three months with an upper-body injury, so he'll likely stick with San Jose's minor-league affiliate for the full two weeks the NHL allows for conditioning assignments. Either way, the 29-year-old blueliner has only picked up two points in 26 games over the past three campaigns, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.

