Prout (upper body) was spotted skating at the end of Tuesday's practice, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The defenseman has been sidelined for the last five games after sustaining an upper-body injury in the Oct. 2 season opener versus Vegas. Jacob Middleton took Prout's spot in the lineup in the Sharks' next game Oct. 4, only to suffer an upper-body injury of his own that will likely sideline him through at least mid-November. Prout will likely need to put in a full practice with the rest of San Jose's healthy skaters before his return to action can be viewed as immiinent.