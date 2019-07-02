Sharks' Dalton Prout: Headed to Bay Area
Prout penned a one-year, $800,000 contract with San Jose on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Prout saw action in just 20 games for the Flames last year, in which he tallied one goal, one assist and 14 shots while averaging a meager 13:07 of ice time. Minutes won't be any easier to come by with the Sharks, so look for the 29-year-old to spend plenty of time in the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...