Prout penned a one-year, $800,000 contract with San Jose on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Prout saw action in just 20 games for the Flames last year, in which he tallied one goal, one assist and 14 shots while averaging a meager 13:07 of ice time. Minutes won't be any easier to come by with the Sharks, so look for the 29-year-old to spend plenty of time in the press box.