Sharks' Dalton Prout: Heads down for conditioning
Prout (upper body) was assigned to AHL San Jose for conditioning purposes.
Prout hasn't played since the season opener due to this upper-body issue. It appears he's ready for game action. Prout is allowed to spend a week in the minors before he has to return to the big club, and he could suit up in three games in that span, including Sunday against AHL San Diego.
