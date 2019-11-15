Sharks' Dalton Prout: Pugnacious in return
Prout accrued seven PIM and added two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Prout was making his first appearance since Opening Night, as he's missed 18 games with an upper-body injury. In the first period, the defenseman dropped the gloves with the Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers. Prout would later take a hooking minor in the third period that led to Evander Kane's shorthanded tally. Don't expect Prout to generate much scoring -- he's a defensive and physical presence with more on-ice value than fantasy production.
