Sharks' Dalton Prout: Sidelined again
Prout (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Red Wings and is without a return timeline, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Yet another tough piece of news for Prout, coming off his first game back after missing 18 contests with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old blueliner appears destined for another lengthy absence, but we'll wait for another update from the Sharks before speculating any further. Even when healthy, Prout's fantasy value is nil; playing his ninth season, he's never finished with more than nine points in a campaign.
