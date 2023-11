Gushchin was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Gushchin's demotion to the minors is expected to be temporary considering the team doesn't play again until Monday's clash with Vancouver. In his two outings this season, the 21-year-old winger notched one assist, three shots and five blocks. If he does get recalled before the trip to Vancouver, Gushchin should be in line for a top-six role and spot on the power play.